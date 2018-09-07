With city streets being emptied of cars and filled with pedestrians and bikes, Himalayan vistas coming into sharper view, and people breathing cleaner air in congested urban areas from Los Angeles to Delhi, citizens and mayors around the world are asking what this pandemic might teach us about how to make our cities more livable. What opportunities has this crisis revealed for how we can rethink public transportation and roadways to reduce congestion and pollution, and to make our cities healthier and more sustainable for the future? Join Robin Chase, founder of ZipCar and urban transportation visionary, and the Globe's Editorial Page Editor Bina Venkataraman for an Op-Talk on Thursday May 7th.